NZ's first MRI scanner for pets opens in Christchurch

New Zealand's first MRI scanner dedicated to pets alone has opened in Christchurch this week.

It can take high-quality images of pets big and small, with pets sedated while the scan takes place.

Pacific Radiology MRI project lead Gareth Leeper said it had "been a dream" to have an MRI scanner dedicated to pets.

The images are a huge advance on the x-rays vets usually rely on.

Sixty-five per cent of New Zealand households have pets so it means the MRI is servicing a pet-mad nation.

"It's an additional service it's not taking away scanning for humans at all," Leeper said.

The scans won't come cheap but they're banking on people using pet insurance for their furry family members.