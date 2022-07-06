NZ's first MRI scanner for pets opens in Christchurch

Source: 1News

New Zealand's first MRI scanner dedicated to pets alone has opened in Christchurch this week.

It can take high-quality images of pets big and small, with pets sedated while the scan takes place.

Pacific Radiology MRI project lead Gareth Leeper said it had "been a dream" to have an MRI scanner dedicated to pets.

The images are a huge advance on the x-rays vets usually rely on.

Sixty-five per cent of New Zealand households have pets so it means the MRI is servicing a pet-mad nation.

"It's an additional service it's not taking away scanning for humans at all," Leeper said.

The scans won't come cheap but they're banking on people using pet insurance for their furry family members.

New ZealandAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Person 'remorseful' after threat closes Auckland school - police

2

Major banks cut two-year mortgage rate

3

40 Auckland homes closer to being lost after busway decision

4

ARISE church faces legal action, delays releasing review publicly

5

Woman whose death sparked Gisborne homicide investigation named

Latest Stories

Bowel cancer ad campaign aims to save lives

Electric Queenstown jets part of iwi’s climate change plan

Former Black Ferns captain 'not bitter' after shock axing

World’s largest atom smasher discovers new exotic particles

NZ's first MRI scanner for pets opens in Christchurch

Related Stories

Return, adopt or euthanise? NZ councils on shelter dogs

Dolphin washed up on Auckland beach found decapitated

Forest and Bird take aim at DOC over wild animals plan

Chlöe Swarbrick debates greyhound racing ethics