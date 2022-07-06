Carlos Santana collapses onstage at Michigan concert

Source: 1News

Guitar legend Carlos Santana passed out while performing a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan on Tuesday night (local time).

Carlos Santana.

Carlos Santana. (Source: Getty)

Fans posted video and images of the incident in Clarkston to social media.

The collapse happened around 20 minutes into his set when he sat down on a drum riser to play the song Joy.

Santana was seen waving to fans as he was wheeled offstage by paramedics.

His manager has released a statement saying the collapse was the result of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The guitarist is now "doing well" after being taken to hospital for observation.

The 74-year-old is best known to more recent music fans for his hit song Smooth released in 1999.

Santana has released 26 studio albums over his long career.

