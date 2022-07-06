Black Sticks beat England to remain unbeaten at World Cup

Source: 1News

The Black Sticks women's team are riding high at the World Cup in the Netherlands after taking down England 3-1 on the back of an impressive defensive effort.

Katie Doar controls the puck against England.

Katie Doar controls the puck against England. (Source: Getty)

The Black Sticks defended 16 penalty corners in the match early on Wednesday morning, although England did manage to snatch a quick lead from one of them in the first corner.

However, a brace from Katie Doar either side of halftime helped the Kiwi side take a 2-1 lead before Tarryn Davey sealed the game with a penalty corner of her own, leaving the Black Sticks undefeated so far in the tournament after opening their campaign with a draw to China.

Co-captain Megan Hull hailed her team's efforts and penalty corner defence.

"Obviously, we'd love to bring that number down quite a wee bit,” Hull said of the penalty corner count.

“But you can turn it on its head and say we've got such a quality PCD [penalty corner defence] unit, and I’m just so proud of the nuggety and mongrelness everyone showed."

The result leaves New Zealand top of Pool B with four points, two points clear of China and India while England round out the group with one point.

The Black Sticks next play India on Friday morning.

SportHockey

