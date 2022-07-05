Reece Walsh 'set to leave' Warriors to return to Broncos

Source: 1News

The Warriors' teenage star Reece Walsh is reportedly set to return to the Brisbane Broncos for the 2023 NRL season, avoiding a fulltime return to Auckland with the club.

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his team's first match in New Zealand since 2019.

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his team's first match in New Zealand since 2019. (Source: Photosport)

The 19-year-old will quit the Warriors at the end of the season, the Daily Telegraph reports, with the New Zealand club set to acquire former player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from the Raiders.

Canberra will release the former Kiwi to allow him to return to New Zealand for family reasons.

If Walsh's departure is confirmed, it will be a blow to the New Zealand club ahead of their fulltime return to Mt Smart.

Walsh, who joined the Warriors from the Broncos last season, denied reports he wanted to leave the NZ club.

"I’ve only just started playing footy again and to be honest I haven’t even thought about what’s going to happen next year or the year after," he said at the time.

"Is pretty easy for my family to look past those sort of comments."

Nicoll-Klokstad left the Warriors to join the Raiders in 2019, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck blocking his way to playing fullback at the NZ club.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

Popular Stories

1

NZ won't move to Red traffic light 'at this stage' - Ardern

2

Review of rules after body exhumed without whānau’s knowledge

3

$76 million in Bonus Bonds still unclaimed

4

Matt Lodge lifts lid on Warriors’ exit after joining Roosters

5

Gynaecologist accused of inappropriate comment during exam

Latest Stories

Reece Walsh 'set to leave' Warriors to return to Broncos

'Absolutely epic' - Rocket Lab celebrates successful lunar launch

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs

Mixed reaction to advice that quake-prone buildings can be occupied

Artificial intelligence used to boost safety at enviro site

Related Stories

Matt Lodge lifts lid on Warriors’ exit after joining Roosters

Rotorua to host NRL's Māori All Stars doubleheader

Warriors celebrate homecoming with win over Tigers

Warriors star Reece Walsh to miss Mt Smart return with Covid