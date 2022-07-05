NZ to host Women's Football World Cup qualifying tournament

Hamilton and Auckland will host a 10-team qualifying tournament early next year for the 2023 Women’s Football World Cup.

Jacqui Hand of the Football Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

It’s the first time FIFA has used a play-off tournament to decide the final world cup teams.

The tournament will be held in the two cities from 17 to 23 February, 2023.

The 10 participating teams in the play-off tournament will come from Asia (two), Africa (two), North and Central America and the Caribbean (two), South America (two), Europe (one) and Oceania (one).

Two nations from Asia – Thailand and Chinese Taipei – have already confirmed their participation with the remaining eight teams to qualify for the play-off tournament through their continental tournaments.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns will play three friendly matches around the event against the top-seeded team in the tournament and another high-profile guest team which is still to be confirmed.

“The play-Off tournament and the friendlies will provide fans of all ages the opportunity to watch nations from around the world vie for the final three qualification spots as the excitement continues to build towards FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” FWWC2023 New Zealand COO Jane Patterson said.

The world cup is the largest female sporting event in the world with next year’s event in Australia and New Zealand set to be the biggest ever with 32 teams taking part.