More than 1000 people have reported feeling shaking after a 5.5 magnitude quake struck north-east of Milford Sound early on Tuesday morning.

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The quake struck at 3.29am at a depth of five kilometres, according to GeoNet.

It was recorded 60km north-east of Milford Sound, causing light shaking.

Approximately 1070 people in Otago and on the West Coast reported feeling shaking as of 10am, according to GeoNet.