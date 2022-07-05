Kiwi Routliffe's Wimbledon run continues with spot in quarters

Kiwi doubles tennis player Erin Routliffe has continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by booking a spot in the quarter-finals of the women's doubles with Polish partner Alicja Rosolska.

Erin Routliffe at the 2022 Australian Open.

Erin Routliffe at the 2022 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Routliffe and Rosolska took down fifth seeds Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara 6-4 7-6(7-3) overnight in a match that last just over 90 minutes.

"It was really tough," Routliffe said after the match.

"We'd only played them once before as a team and Asia is a really good friend. I've known Ena for a while now, have played her in college then in pros.

The pair will face unseeded American duo Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk in the quarter-finals.

Tennis

