Kiwi Routliffe's Wimbledon run continues with spot in quarters

Kiwi doubles tennis player Erin Routliffe has continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by booking a spot in the quarter-finals of the women's doubles with Polish partner Alicja Rosolska.
Routliffe and Rosolska took down fifth seeds Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara 6-4 7-6(7-3) overnight in a match that last just over 90 minutes.
"It was really tough," Routliffe said after the match.
"We'd only played them once before as a team and Asia is a really good friend. I've known Ena for a while now, have played her in college then in pros.
The pair will face unseeded American duo Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk in the quarter-finals.