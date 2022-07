Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured following a shooting in West Auckland on Sunday night.

Police at the scene following a shooting in Ranui, West Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to a home on Metcalfe Road, in Ranui, around 10pm.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police presence remains at the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scene investigation is due to take place later on Monday morning.