Melbourne driver who hit cop because of cannabis smoke avoids jail

A 21-year-old Melbourne man has avoided jail after running over a police officer and breaking his leg, saying he couldn't see the cop because his car windows were fogged up with marajuana smoke.

Man holds joint while driving (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Benjamin Saurini, who was unlicensed at the time of the incident, had been pulled over by the cop in the suburb of Sunbury in Melbourne's northwest in July 2019, when he hit the officer.

He told the court he panicked after being pulled over and began to drive off when he pinned Senior Constable Rohan Brown against his vehicle.

The 21-year-old was found guilty of negligently causing serious injury and was banned from driving for two years but avoided more serious charges.

On Monday, Saurini was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order in the County Court of Victoria.