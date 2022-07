A person has died following a fire that destroyed a caravan in Christchurch in the early hours of this morning.

The person's body was found in the caravan in Te Maru Place, in Redwood.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained," Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators will be carrying out a scene examination on Monday morning.