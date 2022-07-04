Air Force gives young cancer patients uplifting experience

Eight young rangatahi, supported by CanTeen Aotearoa, had the experience of a lifetime with a flight over Christchurch in a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter.

A RNZAF NH90 helicopter crew has provided CanTeen Aotearoa young people a rare chance to see Christchurch from the air as part of the Uplift in Kind programme. (Source: Supplied)

The trip, which took place on Friday July 1, was made possible by Uplift in Kind, which works with various charities to gift struggling families and young people with uplifting aviation experiences.

Uplift in Kind founder Tony McCombe says they are "ecstatic" to join forces with the Air Force, making meaningful experiences for families less fortunate.

"The families are over the moon and we loved seeing the impact of another heartfelt mission come to life," he said.

"We like to think that it will give hope to those who really need it."

National Manager of Psychosocial Services at CanTeen Aotearoa Lucy Barnes says Uplift in Kind is important as their experiences matter.

"Experiences like the one with the Air Force not only help give rangatahi a break from cancer, but it’s also something they and their whānau will remember forever."