Warriors celebrate homecoming with win over Tigers

The Warriors celebrated their Auckland homecoming with a comprehensive 22-2 win over the West Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

It had been nearly three years since the Warriors played on home soil, with a packed Mt Smart welcoming them back with rapturous applause.

The Warriors started strong, with multiple sets inside the Tigers red-zone.

Egan finally barged over from dummy half in the 11th minute, only for the bunker to pull it up as held-up no try.

Momentum shifted into a more even match shortly after, with both teams having chances to post points.

A penalty for an illegal tackle saw the Warriors take the lead via a Johnson penalty conversion just after the 20-minute mark.

Tohu Harris then crashed over in the 29th minute to bag the first try.

Not long after, a pinpoint Johnson kick led to a Harris-Tavita try, putting the home side firmly in the driver’s seat at 14-0.

The lead was cut by two just before the half, as the Tigers knocked over a penalty at the death.

After the break the match was even tighter, with no more points until the 66th minute when the Warriors converted their second penalty of the match to pull away to 16-2.

The match was sealed when Arthars scored in the corner in the 76th minute.

The Warriors going on to win 22-2, securing a successful return home.