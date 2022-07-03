Rāhui after body discovered on Wellington's Lyall Bay Beach

A rāhui has been placed over Wellington’s Lyall Bay Beach after a body was discovered there on Friday.

Lyall Bay, Wellington. (Source: Google Maps)

The woman was found dead around 7.30am on Friday and her death has been referred to the Coroner, according to police.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Wellington City Council said on social media a rāhui has been placed over the beach due to the sudden death and advised the public not to collect Kaimoana (seafood) or enter the water until Tuesday, July 5.

"The rāhui has been placed out of respect for the whānau, and we would appreciate [it] if everyone would respect it," they said.