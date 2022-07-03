Minister admits FENZ creation 'a big part' of union ructions

The minister responsible for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) says the 2017 amalgamation that created the entity has played "a big part" in the standoff between it and the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU.)
The union, which represents nearly 2000 members, has been bargaining with FENZ for a year now in what's being described as a stalemate.
"The bargaining really collapsed in about February this year," Union Secretary Wattie Watson told Q+A.
Low pay, frequent overtime, poor quality equipment, and a lack of appropriate training make up some of the claims, but ultimately the as-yet single day of mediation "bombed."
Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti has met with the FENZ board and NZPFU to outline her expectations of the independent Crown entity.
Established in 2017, FENZ pulled together more than 40 independent organisation into a single organisation to better reflect the range of work the fire service did then.
Both the union and the minister say the amalgamation has played a part in fuelling strains the union is concerned about.
"That's been a big part of this," Tinetti told Q+A.
"It was a necessary amalgamation that had to happen. We needed a modern fire service to serve this country,
Both parties have now agreed on work to progress negotiations.
"We have decided to enlist the support and assistance of a mutually agreed independent third party," FENZ said in a statement.
It's hoped that support will culminate in a meeting in the coming week.