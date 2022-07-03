Exclusive look at NZ’s early-warning system for dangerous drugs

When 12 people were hospitalised in Wairarapa last weekend after taking the dangerous opioid, fentanyl, a new high-alert system was triggered.

The so-called “war on drugs” is now being fought on a different battlefield, where Kiwi users are urged by police to get their drugs checked at legal testing clinics.

They’re also far more likely to be referred to health services than locked up for possession.

It’s called harm minimisation, but is it working?

Watch the video above for an exclusive look inside the country’s new early-warning system for dangerous drugs.

