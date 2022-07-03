Australia opens border to unvaxxed travellers

Kiwis without a Covid vaccination will be able to pop across the ditch, from July 6, as Australia lifts travel restrictions on international arrivals.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. (Source: istock.com)

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said the change to the nation's Biosecurity Act 2015 was made after advice from Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and will allow people to travel to and from Australia without declaring their vaccination status.

“Unvaccinated Australians, as well as certain groups of visa holders, have been able to travel to Australia for some time.

READ MORE: Australia nearing 10K Covid-19 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Medical Officer has advised it is no longer necessary for travellers to declare their vaccine status as part of our management of Covid."

Although under the new rules travellers must still obey airline restrictions and are required to wear masks during flights.