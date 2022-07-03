Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to travel to Australia after wrapping up her European tour with an in-person meeting with Prince William.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses alongside Prince William. (Source: Supplied)

Her royal meeting with the Duke of Cambridge took place at Kensington Palace overnight and she left some parting gifts.

“I left a regular size rugby ball, a bit of merch for Prince William and a book for the children – one of my favourites,” she told New Zealand media in London.

“It’s called Tulip and Doug, a beautiful story of a young girl and her pet potato.”

Later on Sunday morning, she is expected to speak to Prince Charles over the phone.

Asked if there were any plans for William or Charles to visit New Zealand, she said that would be something for the royal household to confirm.

“I can tell you that the love and infinity that Prince William has for New Zealand is very very strong,” she said at St James’s Park garden.

Her attendance at London’s Pride Parade was cancelled due to crowd control issues.

Ardern says she will head to Melbourne and then Sydney on a four-day trade mission.

She will be accompanied by over 30 businesses attending a number of events, including a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.