Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to travel to Australia after wrapping up her European tour with an in-person meeting with Prince William.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses alongside Prince William.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses alongside Prince William. (Source: Supplied)

Her royal meeting with the Duke of Cambridge took place at Kensington Palace overnight and she left some parting gifts.

“I left a regular size rugby ball, a bit of merch for Prince William and a book for the children – one of my favourites,” she told New Zealand media in London.

“It’s called Tulip and Doug, a beautiful story of a young girl and her pet potato.”

Later on Sunday morning, she is expected to speak to Prince Charles over the phone.

Asked if there were any plans for William or Charles to visit New Zealand, she said that would be something for the royal household to confirm.

“I can tell you that the love and infinity that Prince William has for New Zealand is very very strong,” she said at St James’s Park garden.

Her attendance at London’s Pride Parade was cancelled due to crowd control issues.

Ardern says she will head to Melbourne and then Sydney on a four-day trade mission.

She will be accompanied by over 30 businesses attending a number of events, including a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

New ZealandRoyaltyPoliticsAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

2

Immunity-evading Covid variant will trigger second wave - experts

3

Auckland woman waits 5 hours in rain for ambulance after fall

4

Ian Foster 'delighted' as All Blacks dig deep to repel Ireland

5

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 36th birthday as married woman

Latest Stories

Willemse steals it late for Springboks against Wales

3 injured after car crashes while fleeing police in Wellington

14-man Wallabies rally to cut loose against England

Europe monkeypox triples, Africa outbreak declared emergency

Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

Related Stories

Ardern and Johnson agree new visa deal for those under 35

Angry outpour at Roe v Wade Solidarity Protest in Wellington

Ardern welcomed at Downing Street by British PM Boris Johnson

100K petition to ban plastic bottles delivered with huge toroa