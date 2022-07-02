Live Updates: All Blacks v Ireland at Eden Park

Welcome to our live updates of tonight's Test match between the All Blacks and Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

Jordie Barrett contests a ball against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

10min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Time is off as Cane gets smoked by a big Irish hit and stays down. He lost the ball in the contact so when we start again it's an Irish scrum 10m from halfway in their own half.

ADVERTISEMENT

9min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Ireland clear from the restart but again don't find touch. That starts another Kick duel which ends with an All Blacks lineout 10m from halfway.

7min: NZL 0-5 IRE

IRE TRY! Ireland earn a penalty shortly after the lineout as the All Blacks are offside. Sexton gets them a lineout deep in All Blacks territory with it. They get the ball rolling and into the 22 they go with the forwards. It stays in the forwards. Five metres out now. They stay in the forwards still. It's 18 phases before they get a penalty advantage! Ball comes wide now and Ireland are over with Earls on the right wing.

3min: NZL 0-0 IRE

The sides trade kicks until the All Blacks win the duel with Beauden Barrett running it back over halfway. The ball is moved quickly to the right, Jordie Barrett chips one through but there's a bit too much on it and it goes out. Ireland lineout 10m from their own try line.

1min: NZL 0-0 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland lets the ball bounce from kickoff but manage to recover it. All Blacks attack at the ruck but there's a knock on going for the ball. Early look at the scrum coming up just outside the Irish 22.

KICKOFF:

Referee Karl Dickson gives the whistle and Beauden Barrett gets us going. Test Rugby is back at Eden Park!

7:05pm:

Sam Cane back at the head of the arrow for the first haka of the year. Aaron Smith leads it and there's plenty of fire in it. We're in for a thriller tonight!

7:00pm:

The Irish anthem is first and there's plenty of voices joining in in the crowd. Great anthem. Great people. Kiwi anthem is up next and there's just as much passion and pride from the Fortress. Leicester Fainga'anuku soaking it in.

ADVERTISEMENT

6:58pm:

And here they come! Massive roar from the crowd as the two sides take the field. Special moment for Sam Whitelock as he officially becomes the second-most-capped All Black of all time, surpassing Keven Mealamu with his 133rd cap. Only the great Richie McCaw is ahead of him.

6:55pm:

We're just waiting for the players to come out. It's a crisp evening in Auckland - just 11 degrees but little to no wind about and no sight of rain so we should get some good, attacking footy!

6:45pm:

A chipper Jack Goodhue, fresh out of isolation after getting caught up in the All Blacks' mini Covid outbreak earlier this week, has told 1News on the Eden Park pitch the team is determined to put their poor end to last year behind them - including that tough loss in Dublin.

"We didn't finish the year like we wanted to... they dominated us all around the field," Goodhue said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a really good chance for us to come out and start 2022 strong and build towards next year's World Cup."

6:40pm:

There's a special atmosphere building at Eden Park. A sellout crowd is on the menu tonight with it being the biggest rugby crowd we've had since the 2017 Lions Tour. You can bet it's not going to be a pure sea of black though. The Irish are in the house and with them are plenty of passionate, diehard fans. With no rain [currently] overhead, it's all building to a big evening!

6:30pm:

Winger Leicester Fainga’anuku has been named to make his test debut as part of a Covid-hit All Blacks team in Saturday’s first rugby test against Ireland.

For the visitors, flyhalf Johnny Sexton will captain an experienced and consistent Ireland lineup in his 106th test match and combine with New Zealand-born scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park .

Fainga’anuku was one of the standout players for the Crusaders team which won the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific title this season and will start on the left wing while his Crusaders teammate Sevu Reece will start on the right in the match at Auckland's Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reece takes over that position from Will Jordan who is one of three All Blacks backs who currently are out of action with Covid-19. Fainga’anuku has been preferred on the left wing ahead of Blues winger Caleb Clarke who recently has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Ian Foster, who has been cleared to join the team at Eden Park after isolating this week with Covid, has named Rieko Ioane and Quinn Tupaea in midfield, favouring that combination after centers David Havili and Jack Goodhue both tested positive.

Beauden Barrett has been named ahead of Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf, though Mo’unga had the upper hand when the two met for the Crusaders and Blues respectively in the Super Rugby final.

Scott Barrett, who captained the Crusaders this season from lock, will start on the blindside flank as the All Blacks anticipate a physical contest with Ireland’s large forward pack. Veterans Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick start in the second row.

Sam Cane will captain the All Blacks from the openside flank despite recent battles with injury and Ardie Savea has been named at No. 8.

The powerful Chiefs backrower Pita Gus Sowakula is likely to make his Test debut from the bench after a break season in Super Rugby.

Ofa Tuungafasi has been preferred over his Blues teammate Nepo Laulala at tighthead prop, though Laulala started throughout the season in that position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster said when naming his team Thursday that it would be “doubly exciting” to play in front of a sellout crowd in Auckland.

“After what seems like a long time away from home it couldn’t be scripted better to be back in front of our fans for this match,” he said. “While this week hasn’t exactly gone to plan for us, our overall preparation has gone really well.

“We’ve prepared rigorously for this match, albeit only having a 10-day period together. We have huge respect for this Irish team and can’t wait to run out onto a packed Eden Park on Saturday.”

For Ireland, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will form in an experienced midfield partnership while another New Zealand-born player, James Lowe, will start his 13th test on the left wing.

Prop Andrew Porter returns to the starting lineup after missing Ireland's last two matches in the Six Nations championship with injury. Hooker Dan Sheehan is the least experienced member of the starting 15 with seven caps.

Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 when the teams last met in Dublin in November.

Squads

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith; 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 6. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Angus Ta’avao, 19. Pita Gus Sowakula, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Braydon Ennor.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Jamison Gibson Park; 8. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 6. Peter O'Mahoney, 5. James Ryan, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 3. Tadgh Furlong, 2. Dan Sheehan, 1. Andrew Porter.

Reserves: 16. Dave Heffernan, 17. Finlay Bealham, 18. Cian Healy, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Bundee Aki.