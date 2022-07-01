'Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People' launched

Over one million Kiwis living with a disability now officially have their own ministry.

The new government department launched on Friday, kick-starting with an event at Parliament featuring a moving kapa haka performance from a group of intellectually disabled people.

The new ministry's been named Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People.

It'll be the first ministry to have a NZ Sign Language name, however the Government told 1News the sign hasn't yet been finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preferred person to lead the ministry isn't ready yet either, with an interim leader appointed.

Geraldine Wood is the temporary appointee, and it's unclear how long she'll be at the helm.

READ MORE: New disability ministry to launch Friday - is it ready?

The Public Service Commission has been running an independent recruitment process for the permanent role, and says its top choice for chief executive is a disabled person.

It says there's a delay in finalising the appointment due to the personal circumstances of the candidate.

Outgoing disability minister Carmel Sepuloni said, “Last year we announced a suite of changes for disabled people as part of our health and disability system reforms.

"Today we take the next steps in our disability system transformation journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The disabled community has waited decades for this moment.

She says work will continue to ensure the new ministry has the time to get its people and systems established so that it’s well placed to get the transformation right.

Disability funding that's sat with the Ministry of Health until now has been shifted to the new ministry, and those who rely on services are being reassured that everything will continue business as usual.

It's understood the ministry will first have a "consolidation" phase and after that will begin to drive for better outcomes for disabled Kiwis.

READ MORE: Disabled Kiwi set to be head of new Ministry

New disability minister Poto Williams said, “The ministry will lead and coordinate disability policy across government, including improving outcomes for disabled people in areas such as employment, education, health and wellbeing."

Whaikaha will oversee a new approach to Disability Support Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Called the "enabling good lives" approach, it has already been successful in Waikato, Canterbury and mid-central pilot programmes.

It's set to give disabled people more choice and control, including around funding, to help enable them to live great lives.