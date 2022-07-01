Warriors star Reece Walsh to miss Mt Smart return with Covid

The Warriors have suffered a blow two days out from their long-awaited return to Mt Smart, with star fullback Reece Walsh ruled out of the match against the Tigers because of Covid-19.

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his team's first match in New Zealand since 2019. (Source: Photosport)

The 19-year-old is now in isolation and will be following the NRL’s health protocols.

Walsh is the latest Warrior to go down with Covid after a handful of his teammates got the virus earlier this year.

He was also called in to the Queensland camp for Origin II last Sunday which the Maroons lost 44-12.

Walsh's absence could see either Dallin Watene-Zelezniak or Chanel Harris-Tavita fill in a fullback.

The Warriors currently sit 15th on the NRL standings after a seven-game losing streak while the Tigers are in 14th place having only won one in their last seven games.

Mt Smart is sold out for the club’s first home game since 2019.