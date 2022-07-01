Ratings agency Nielsen incorrectly attributed audience figures

Ratings agency Nielsen has collected some television audience ratings incorrectly, affecting some New Zealand media companies including TVNZ.

It says some digital streaming activity on connected TVs was credited to linear television audiences, when panellists use their TV set to catch up on content aired on linear television during the past eight days.

It discovered the error when it introduced streaming metres into 55% of television audience measurement households.

"Our early assessments indicate that the impact on overall consolidated audiences is less than 3%. Further detail will be shared once we complete our investigation," Nielsen Media NZ's Tony Boyte said.

The error also affects Sky and Discovery (TV3).

TVNZ says it will continue to trade based off Nielsen data as it's the industry's measure of TV audiences.

"Nielsen has alerted us to a data issue that affects audience ratings for TVNZ, Discovery and Sky TV," TVNZ head of marketing and insights Jonathan Symons said.

"We at TVNZ recognise that Nielsen is a global leader in audience insights. However, as there is a known discrepancy, we feel it is important that our commercial partners and other relevant stakeholders are aware of it. We look forward to Nielsen's clarification of the overall scope of the issue, and how Nielsen will address it."