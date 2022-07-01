Pair charged with alleged murder of Whakatāne man

Two people have been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of Mark Hohua in Whakatāne on June 19.

Hohua, 48, was airlifted to Waikato Hospital shortly before 11.30am on June 18 after he was "seriously assaulted".

He died the following day, after succumbing to his injuries, according to police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the incident was “gang-related”, but would not provide further details.

A 25-year-old man from Waimana and a 32-year-old-man from Taneatua have been arrested and charged with murder.

The pair are due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote 220618/2962. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

