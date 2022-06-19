Man dies after Whakatāne assault, homicide probe launched

A homicide probe is underway after a Whakatāne man, who was "seriously asssaulted", died in hospital on Sunday.

Waikato Hospital. (Source: 1News)

The 48-year-old man succumbed to injuries after being airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

He had initially been taken to Whakatāne Hospital shortly before 11.30am on Saturday after being "seriously injured" in an assault.

Police said they were seeking the public's help in their homicide investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information that may assist police is being asked to call 105 and quote file number 220618/2962. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.