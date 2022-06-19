Man dies after Whakatāne assault, homicide probe launched

Source: 1News

A homicide probe is underway after a Whakatāne man, who was "seriously asssaulted", died in hospital on Sunday.

Waikato Hospital.

Waikato Hospital. (Source: 1News)

The 48-year-old man succumbed to injuries after being airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

He had initially been taken to Whakatāne Hospital shortly before 11.30am on Saturday after being "seriously injured" in an assault.

Police said they were seeking the public's help in their homicide investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist police is being asked to call 105 and quote file number 220618/2962. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

'Amazing job' - Bystanders rushed to help crash victims near Picton

2

Masterton man charged over baby's 'non-accidental' injuries

3

Prince William marks UK Father's Day with holiday pic

4

Police confirm baby among 7 dead in SH1 crash near Picton

5

South Auckland McDonald's robbed, staff threatened with gun

Latest Stories

'Amazing job' - Bystanders rushed to help crash victims near Picton

Man dies after Whakatāne assault, homicide probe launched

Body found near East Auckland shoreline after boat capsizes

Masterton man charged over baby's 'non-accidental' injuries

Hawke's Bay police crack down on street racers

Related Stories

Masterton man charged over baby's 'non-accidental' injuries

Hawke's Bay police crack down on street racers

Sam Uffindell: New Tauranga MP wants action on transport and crime

South Auckland McDonald's robbed, staff threatened with gun