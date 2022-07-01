Car wanted by police in connection with Tauranga death

Police are appealing for sightings of a red Honda Odyssey they believe may be connected to the death of 51-year-old Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga on May 14.

The Honda Odyssey police are looking for in relation to the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga. (Source: NZ Police)

Homicide investigators said the vehicle was seen in the Tauranga area on the evening of Te Kani's death, and they were interested in its movements during that time. They also believe its occupants will help in their investigation.

The vehicle's registration is ARW164 and the car has distinctive peeling on its roof, police said.

Police last week charged two people with murder over Te Kani's death. A 40-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman appeared in Tauranga District Court last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair were previously charged with aggravated burglary after an incident at the home on the same night Te Kani was found.

They were also facing charges for assault against other people who were at the Maungatapu Road address on May 14.