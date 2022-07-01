Blues rising stars relishing first All Blacks camp

The All Blacks are set to take on Ireland on Saturday night with two of the Blues’ most promising players making the most of their opportunity in their first camp.

Earlier this week Blues winger Mark Telea received a call-up to the team after Will Jordan was ruled out with Covid.

It follows a standout season with his Auckland team who won a franchise record 15 games in a row on their way to the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final.

Telea told 1News that his family couldn’t hold back tears when they found out.

“It was one of those unexpected calls. I was with my old lady and old man at home and we were just having breakfast and after I got the call I told them and they started tearing up. It’s a moment I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Telea said.

His Blues teammate, Stephen Perofeta was also selected for the All Blacks for the first time after an impressive Super Rugby season that saw him finish as the top point scorer with 129 points.

Perofeta admits that being in the new environment has been a challenging but also a rewarding experience.

“It’s been a special week. It’s pretty full on and intensity is at another level. My brain’s been overloaded to be honest but there are plenty of boys who are willing to help which has been massive for me.”

The pair won’t be suiting up to play on the weekend but will be supporting their teammates from the sideline.

Eden Park is expected to be an electric atmosphere with a sold-out crowd ready to welcome a new year of international rugby.

