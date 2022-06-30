Two new caps, a blast from the past as All Blacks steel for Irish

The All Blacks remain in a state of flux in terms of personnel – scrum coach Greg Feek is the latest to catch Covid – and their selections for the first Test against Ireland perhaps reflect that.

Leicester Fainga'anuku will be backed to physically dominate on the left wing against Ireland in his first Test. (Source: Getty)

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Pita Gus Sowakula are set to receive their first caps, and Scott Barrett is a blast from the past at blindside flanker.

Scrum "consultant Mike Cron will replace Feek for the week he is in isolation, with good news for the All Blacks coming early on Saturday when head coach Ian Foster is scheduled to leave his Covid-enforced exile at his Hamilton home to join the squad for the Test at Eden Park.

There was little doubt powerful Crusader Fainga’anuku would start in the No.11 jersey given his Super Rugby form and in the absence of Caleb Clarke, while loose forward Sowakula’s place on the bench was as good as settled once Barrett’s selection in the No.6 jersey was confirmed.

Unsurprisingly, it was that decision which dominated Foster’s Zoom call with the media given the form of Dalton Papalii, who Foster has said would be considered at blindside flanker, and what happened the only other time Barrett started there – the World Cup semifinal loss to England.

"I didn’t spend too long thinking about the 2019 game," Foster said. "We took some lessons from that, but I think they were learned a long time ago. This time we’re very clear about our strategy and it’s something we’ve talked about before – this possibility.

"If you look at the positives of it, apart from his set piece acumen, [and] we know how good he is in that space, he also brings a bruising defence and ball-carrying to his game now. In fact, he’s probably our most dynamic lock ball carrier now so I think we can utilise that at No.6."

This clearly is not a spur-of-the-moment decision ushered in by Papalii’s recent appendix surgery or Akira Ioane’s foot issue.

Rather, it’s a strategy in reaction to the All Blacks' recent struggles to physically dominate top Test sides but it's a gamble nevertheless given they are giving up something in terms of pace and agility. Only one year from the next World Cup, it’s also likely to be something the selectors will persevere with.

"It’s been in our mind," Foster said. "We're pretty excited about the move. We don’t just see it as a stopgap measure, it’s probably been sped up a little bit with Akira and Dalton and the niggles they’ve had."

"Is it going to be perfect? We’d like it to be but there may be a few teething issues. We have a lot of faith in Scott and the work he’s done… we’re looking forward to seeing it evolve."

The man himself, who will play his 49th Test, said: “I’m excited about it. I’ve played there a few times this season and in the past as well. It’s not too unfamiliar territory."

Sevu Reece was an obvious starter for the right wing once Will Jordan was ruled out with Covid. (Source: Getty)

Asked about the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat, Barrett said: "Collectively there were a lot of learnings from that game and I guess similarities heading into this week. We didn’t win the first 20 minutes, particularly the physicality as well. England brought in then and we’re expecting Ireland to be right into it from the start. I’m certainly excited by that."

Elsewhere, Quinn Tupaea predictably starts at No.12, with David Havili and Jack Goodhue out with Covid. Sevu Reece starts on the right wing in the absence of the isolating Will Jordan. Jordie Barrett starts at fullback.

There is more intrigue around the front row, with George Bower and Ofa Tuungafasi, who struggled at scrum time during the Super playoffs, the starting props. Nepo Laulala is out with neck pain, with Māori All Black Tyrel Lomax to fill in as cover over the next few days.

"Ofa was probably the form prop in New Zealand rugby for the first 80 per cent of the season," Foster said. "He had a couple of glitches at the end he would have learned a lot from but we have a lot of faith in him. He’s mobile, he’s big. George Bower has just got better and better over the last few years."

Another eyebrow raiser was Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s absence from the bench, with Braydon Ennor, not in the original squad and called in only as Covid cover for Havili and Goodhue, named there alongside Richie Mo’unga and Finlay Christie.

The All Blacks will be heartened by the Māori All Blacks' physical and attacking domination over Ireland during their 32-17 victory at Waikato Stadium on Wednesday night, but are expecting a different challenge from the Test side.

Slowing the Irish ball down will be high on the agenda, with hooker Codie Taylor and halfback Aaron Smith both stressing the need for it.

As for Fainga’anuku, Taylor said there will be no secret to how he’ll play in his first Test.

"He backs himself every time he gets the ball… he’s a physical man and he’ll get stuck in."

All Blacks v Ireland, 7:05pm, Eden Park, Saturday July 2

15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku*, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Pita Gus Sowakula*, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Richie Mo'unga, 23. Braydon Ennor