Watch: Cute moment Beauden Barrett learns wife is pregnant again

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah are expecting their second baby.

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting the news on Thursday evening.

Hannah captured the adorable moment the couple's daughter Billie hands Barrett a positive pregnancy test.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett. (Source: Instagram/Hannah Barrett.)

The post read: "Baby Barrett 2.0 coming soon ❤️."

The couple got married in 2019 and had their daughter Billie Rose in 2020.

Earlier on Thursday Barrett was named to start the first Test against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.