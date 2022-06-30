Watch: Cute moment Beauden Barrett learns wife is pregnant again

Source: 1News

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah are expecting their second baby.

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting the news on Thursday evening.

Hannah captured the adorable moment the couple's daughter Billie hands Barrett a positive pregnancy test.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett. (Source: Instagram/Hannah Barrett.)

The post read: "Baby Barrett 2.0 coming soon ❤️."

The couple got married in 2019 and had their daughter Billie Rose in 2020.

Earlier on Thursday Barrett was named to start the first Test against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

EntertainmentAll BlacksBlues

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Cute moment Beauden Barrett learns wife is pregnant again

2

NZ to stay at Orange, Covid reinfection rules change

3

Woman who murdered 5-year-old boy jailed for at least 17 years

4

Opinion: Scott Barrett decision turns focus back on past ABs' failures

5

NZDF looking to replace plane used to transport PM and cargo

Latest Stories

China more eager to challenge rules: Ardern

Kiwi squash stars relish home comforts with brief return to NZ

Parliament's new conduct watchdog to keep MPs on best behaviour

Centre of Auckland's Waitākere Ranges free of kauri dieback pathogen

R Kelly's survivors speak of pride after his sentencing

Related Stories

Blues wing Mark Telea called up to All Blacks as Covid cover

All Blacks stars re-sign with Blues through to 2024

Exclusive: Cane likely to miss only one week with knee injury

All Blacks cult hero Tu'inukuafe on the move after remarkable rise