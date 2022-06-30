Selfless Blenheim woman rewarded for helping community

Source: Seven Sharp

From making up food boxes to providing sports shoes to kids who need them, Bex Gardiner is always turning up to help people with a smile on her face and her trademark gumboots on.

The Blenheim local likes to fly under the radar.

However, the community wanted New Zealand to know just what a star she is in their eyes.

It’s for her selflessness and hard work that ASB are naming her this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner and awarding her $10,000 to take her family on the Australian trip they have been saving for.

Watch the video above to see the moment Seven Sharp surprises her with the award.

New ZealandTasman

Popular Stories

1

36,000 need to change blood pressure med after carcinogen found

2

Review of Covid traffic light setting expected today

3

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

4

Ukraine war must not fuel arms race, Ardern tells NATO leaders

5

Travis Barker raced to hospital with Kourtney Kardashian at his side

Latest Stories

Selfless Blenheim woman rewarded for helping community

Review of Covid traffic light setting expected today

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Lower Hutt

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53

Related Stories

Christchurch man in 20s identified as missing Maruia Falls swimmer

Search resumes for swimmer missing at Maruia Falls

Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

Cost and timeline of Tasman's Waimea Dam swells again