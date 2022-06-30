Selfless Blenheim woman rewarded for helping community

From making up food boxes to providing sports shoes to kids who need them, Bex Gardiner is always turning up to help people with a smile on her face and her trademark gumboots on.

The Blenheim local likes to fly under the radar.

However, the community wanted New Zealand to know just what a star she is in their eyes.

It’s for her selflessness and hard work that ASB are naming her this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner and awarding her $10,000 to take her family on the Australian trip they have been saving for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video above to see the moment Seven Sharp surprises her with the award.