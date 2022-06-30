NZ names Proud Boys as terrorist entity

New Zealand has declared the American far-right group the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio. (Source: Associated Press)

The declaration, which was published in the New Zealand Gazette on Monday, also designated the white supremacist paramilitary organisation The Base as a terrorist entity.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in the notice that it would mean anyone who "deals with the property of, or makes property or financial or related services available to" the two organisations might be liable for prosecution under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

There are 22 entities on New Zealand's designated terrorist entities list. The Proud Boys is the only US-based group currently listed.

Five Proud Boys leaders are currently facing charges related to the US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021.

The last addition to New Zealand's terrorist entities list was in December 2021.