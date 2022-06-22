January 6 hearing: doxxed US electoral workers feared for lives

Electoral workers testifying at the latest January 6 hearing on Wednesday say they fear for their lives due to death threats and harassment after being doxxed by the former US president Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Electoral worker Wandrea Moss had a job with Fulton County for 10 years, helping the elderly register for elections and signing up first-time voters.

But after the 2020 election, she was publicly named by Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who accused her of "quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they are vials of heroin or cocaine".

He never explained what this was supposed to mean, but angry conspiracy-theorist followers of Trump leapt onto the allegations, convinced Moss was doing something wrong.

Her social media channels were filled with racist hate and death threats that forced her to quit her job.

"I don't want to go anywhere. I second guess everything that I do. It's affecting my life in a major way," she told the committee.

"Every way. All because of lies, because of me doing my job."

Her mother, Ruby Freeman, was also accused of ballot rigging by Trump.

"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?"

No evidence was ever supplied, and the video Giuliani pointed to showed a completely standard electoral counting procedure.

The former US President's repeated insistence to state officials from Arizona and Georgia, that the election was "rigged" and "stolen," also came under the spotlight.

Trump claimed in a recorded phone call that 5000 dead people had voted in Georgia - in reality, there were only four, at least one of which was a vote for the Republican candidate.

In his most overt effort, he urged the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to alter the result in his favour in any way possible.

"I just wanna find 11,780 votes," Trump pleaded.

Trump lost Georgia and mounted several objections but a hand recount showed only a slim margin of error - with the result firmly in Joe Biden's favour.

"What I know is that we didn't have any votes to find," said Raffensperger during his testimony.

He appeared at the hearing under subpoena, along with his operating officer Gabriel Sterling.

The men, both Republicans, had supported Trump's efforts for re-election but found themselves increasingly pressured to overthrow the voting result.

Trump has refused to reveal yet whether he will make another run for office in 2024.