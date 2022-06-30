Blues wing Mark Telea called up to All Blacks as Covid cover

Source: 1News

The All Blacks have added another Blues player to their ranks for the Ireland series, with wing Mark Telea called up to the squad as Covid cover.

Mark Telea streaks away during the Blues' shutout victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Mark Telea streaks away during the Blues' shutout victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night. (Source: Photosport)

Telea was added to the roster on Thursday as a replacement for Will Jordan after the Crusaders star was ruled out of the first Test this Saturday at Eden Park due to a positive Covid test earlier this week.

Jordan is the latest member of the All Blacks to test positive for the coronavirus after head coach Ian Foster and assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod were forced into isolation. Crusaders teammates David Havili and Jack Goodhue have it as well.

The outbreak saw the All Blacks already make a number of call-ups earlier this week, with Crusaders midfielder Braydon Ennor added to the squad and former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt drafted in to fill the coaching void.

The All Blacks said Telea will likely remain with the All Blacks until the end of next week.

Telea, 25, had a strong season for the Blues on the wing, helping the Auckland franchise to a Super Rugby final appearance where he started in the No.14 jersey.

The All Blacks are due to name their first-Test line-up at 11.30am on Thursday.

