Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has Covid

Source: 1News

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has Covid-19.

Grant Robertson.

Grant Robertson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Robertson is Acting PM while Jacinda Ardern is on her trip to Europe and Australia.

He is the latest senior politician to get the virus - Ardern, National's Christopher Luxon and previous Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins have all caught it previously.

"I guess it had to happen eventually! Fairly mild symptoms, but will try to do right thing and get some rest," Robertson said on Instagram.

"Still Acting PM while I am compos mentis (some would say that is questionable at best of times!) but grateful to colleagues for stepping in for House and meetings today."

Later today the Government is expected to reveal whether there will be any change to the traffic light settings. NZ sits at Orange.

New ZealandPoliticsCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Travis Barker hospitalised with pancreatitis - report

2

Hannah Clarke's 'astounding' bravery during murderous attack hailed

3

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has Covid

4

NZ names Proud Boys as terrorist entity

5

Review of Covid traffic light setting expected today

Latest Stories

Spaniard beaten by ball-abuse penalty at Wimbledon

Rāhui on Kaikohe gang violence lauded as 'huge success'

'Pressure' on health system on eve of major overhaul - Little

Blues wing Mark Telea called up to All Blacks as Covid cover

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Lower Hutt

Related Stories

Police used 'violent' sound cannon on Parliament protesters

Ardern, Spain's PM announce working holiday visa deal

Explainer: How do other countries deal with gang crime?

Analysis: Why O'Connor's abortion post was a headache for Nats