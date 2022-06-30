Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has Covid-19.

Grant Robertson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Robertson is Acting PM while Jacinda Ardern is on her trip to Europe and Australia.

He is the latest senior politician to get the virus - Ardern, National's Christopher Luxon and previous Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins have all caught it previously.

"I guess it had to happen eventually! Fairly mild symptoms, but will try to do right thing and get some rest," Robertson said on Instagram.

"Still Acting PM while I am compos mentis (some would say that is questionable at best of times!) but grateful to colleagues for stepping in for House and meetings today."

Later today the Government is expected to reveal whether there will be any change to the traffic light settings. NZ sits at Orange.