Speed limit on parts of Waikato Expressway increasing to 110km/h

The speed limit for parts of the State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway is set to increase to 110 km/h from mid-July.

A person driving (file image).

Changes to the key transport route, which connects Auckland to the agriculture and business centres of the central North Island will apply to the Hamilton section of the expressway (scheduled to open in mid-July) as well as the remaining Hampton Downs, Ngāruawāhia and Tamahere sections currently being upgraded.

The speed limit increase will come into effect from Wednesday, July 13.

It follows a consultation period on the proposed changes between Waka Kotahi and the public, iwi, police, key transport bodies and local councils late last year.

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director David Speirs said the majority of the 744 submissions they received were in support of the proposal.

A map showing the speed limit increase for the Waikato Expressway.

A map showing the speed limit increase for the Waikato Expressway.

“This road has been selected to have its speed limit increased because of its design and safety features. This is one of the country’s best roads,” he said on Tuesday in a statement.

“The speed limit is being increased on the Waikato Expressway because it is a modern road that can support higher travel speeds without compromising safety.

"The features making it safer for travelling at higher speeds include having at least two lanes in each direction, a central median barrier and no significant curves.”

When completed, motorists will be able to safely travel 78km from Hampton Downs to south of Cambridge on a median-divided four lane expressway at 110 km/h.

