Paula Bennett on turning game show host after politics

Paula Bennett is relishing season two of TVNZ charades show Give Us A Clue.

The former National Party MP and minister, who left politics in 2020, hosts the show, which is split into two teams captained by Hilary Barry and Tom Sainsbury.

She told Breakfast on Tuesday that fronting a TV game show was never part of her plan, but was also what made it so exciting.

"I’m 53 years old, I've been given an awesome opportunity to slightly reinvent myself at this age, having had such a big, public, controversial career, let's be honest, anyone in politics if you're trying to make a difference, people will like it or they won't.

"So having something that is so fun, irreverent, get on there, people getting to see that side of me is kinda cool and I think it should send a message that you never know what's around the corner, and sometimes you need to grab opportunities and go for them."

She is now a grandmother, so combined with her TV work and commercial opportunities through real estate company Bayleys, she is doing things that were outside her comfort zone, and enjoying it.

Matty McLean was appearing on an upcoming episode. Jenny-May Clarkson had been approached, but admitted she wasn't interested as she didn't think she was funny and able to let herself go.

Bennett and McLean both disagreed.

"Jenny-May, I've got your number now," Bennett warned with a grin.

Watch Give Us A Clue at 7.30pm Wednesday’s on TVNZ 1