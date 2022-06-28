Fentanyl confirmed as substance that saw 12 hospitalised

The consumption of a white substance linked to 12 people needing medical attention or hospitalisation in Wairarapa over the weekend has been identified as fentanyl, preliminary test results have confirmed.

It’s believed the highly potent drug is being sold as cocaine and methamphetamine.

The powder was being sold as methamphetamine and cocaine, the drug information website High Alert said.

"Those hospitalised displayed the same symptoms as an opioid overdose, and all responded well to naloxone – a drug that reverses an opioid overdose."

An analysis by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research Limited (ESR) on Tuesday also indicated the sample tested contained the presence of mannitol or a similar sugar-type substance.

"While these results are still preliminary, it's important that we now know exactly what we're dealing with," Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said on Tuesday in a statement.

Macdonald said the drug was "cut or diluted by this sugar-type substance".

Further sample tests related to the Wairarapa hospitalisations are ongoing.

