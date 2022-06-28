Ardern touches down in Madrid ahead of NATO leaders' summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Spain's capital, Madrid, ahead of the NATO leaders' summit.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

Later on Tuesday evening Ardern and Spain's president Pedro Sánchez will hold bilateral talks, a chance for her to thank him in person for his support for Covid-19 vaccines for New Zealand and also discuss how the two countries can strengthen their ties.

Last September, the Government purchased around a quarter of million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Spain.

Then overnight Ardern will hold bilateral talks with French president Emmanuel Macron to discuss the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine following Macron's recent visit there.

Trying to finalise a free trade agreement between New Zealand and the European Union and the Christchurch Call will also on the agenda.