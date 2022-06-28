All Black World Cup winner honoured with haka as he retires with win

Source: 1News

Retiring former All Black and Crusaders halfback Andy Ellis has been given the ultimate send off, given a powerful haka from his Rugby New York teammates as well as another addition to his trophy cabinet.

Andy Ellis gets hoisted up by his Rugby New York teammates after winning the Major League Rugby championship. (Source: Major League Rugby)

The 38-year-old 2011 Rugby World Cup winner led his side to the Major League Rugby title over the weekend, scoring a try in a 30-15 victory over Seattle.

Upon winning the championship, Ellis' teammates, who include Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder, lifted him aloft before sending him into retirement with a haka.

Ellis made his debut for the Crusaders in 2006 and went on to earn 154 caps for his hometown side over 10 years, winning two Super Rugby titles.

His strong performances in the red and black jersey quickly earnt him a call-up to the All Blacks, where he debuted against England at Twickenham in late 2006.

Andy Ellis gets showered with Gatorade after leading his side to the Major League Rugby title. (Source: Major League Rugby)

He made 28 appearances for the All Blacks, and featured at the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups.

A stint in Japan followed his departure from the Crusaders in 2016 before he arrived in New York last year.

