4 dead after grandstand collapses during Colombia bullfight

At least four people have died and scores have been injured after a stand in a Colombian stadium collapsed during a bullfight.

Aerial footage posted on Twitter by the country's President-elect Gustavo Petro shows a stand collapsing on Monday (NZT) into the bullring in El Espinal, Tolima.

Some people could be seen fleeing the three-storey wooden stand as it began to collapse.

It looked to bend inwards as it went down, with some debris - and people - spilling into the bullring.

In the aftermath, spectators could be seen running towards the collapsed stand, with some hurling away debris to try and help those trapped in the stand.

Some survivors managed to free themselves from amongst the debris.

In his tweet, Petro urged local authorities to ban such events. He also said he hopes the injured will recover.

Authorities said at least four people had died. The number of injured has varied in news reports, with numbers from as low as 30 to as high as 500.