Good Sorts: Christchurch woman cycles to help others find a voice

Junelle Robinson organises a weekly bike group around Christchurch's cycleways, that helps those who struggle to find their voices after they've been taken away, and she's this week's Good Sorts.

As a stroke survivor, Junelle's thoughts come easy - but words can be a battle. Junelle and many others in her cycling group have a condition known as aphasia.

"I thought people needed something to look forward to," she said.

She founded her own group for people with the condition after realising the benefits it could hold.

Now, Junelle Robinson has taken her group all around the South Island on three wheels.

For the full story, watch the video above.