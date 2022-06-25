'Not a NZ issue' - Luxon responds to US abortion ruling

National leader Christopher Luxon has again ruled out revisiting New Zealand's abortion laws, if he becomes prime minister, in response to an American court ruling that will see restrictions tighten in around half of America's states.

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Luxon said the US court ruling was "not a New Zealand issue".

"Roe v Wade is an issue for the American people who have a different set of constitutional arrangements than New Zealand. It is not a New Zealand issue," he said.

"We respect that amongst the public and within all political parties there is a range of views on this sensitive issue. That is why abortion laws have always been a conscience vote in the New Zealand Parliament."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, Luxon has described himself as "pro-life" in response to questions on the issue.

"New Zealand’s abortion laws were debated in detail, voted on and ultimately settled in the last parliament, and so these laws will not be re-litigated or revisited under a future National government," he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the US decision was "incredibly upsetting" and felt "like a loss for women everywhere".

READ MORE: Ardern reacts to US' Roe v Wade abortion ruling overturn

“Watching the removal of a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting," she said in a statement on Saturday.

“To see that principle now lost in the United States feels like a loss for women everywhere. When there are so many issues to tackle, so many challenges that face women and girls, we need progress, not to fight the same fights and move backwards."

Luxon has been steadfast that he would not change abortion laws, if brought to power, in multiple interviews after becoming the National Party leader last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout Saturday, other New Zealand politicians also weighed in on the US ruling.

In a tweet, ACT's David Seymour said the US states that would re-impose restrictions would be "going back a century in just a few days".

What’s happening, Twitter? Great question. It may be that this is just returning the question to a State one, but half the States are going back a century in just a few days. pic.twitter.com/BFM0U0wFNB — David Seymour (@dbseymour) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick said in a tweet she had "solidarity" with Americans protesting against the ruling.

Prohibiting abortions doesn’t stop abortions. It prevents safe, regulated abortions. It prevents access for those without the resources to travel to areas where abortion is legal.



Solidarity with Americans fighting for restoration of their rights to healthcare. — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) June 24, 2022

"Prohibiting abortions doesn’t stop abortions. It prevents safe, regulated abortions. It prevents access for those without the resources to travel to areas where abortion is legal. Solidarity with Americans fighting for restoration of their rights to healthcare," she said.