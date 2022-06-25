Ardern reacts to US' Roe v Wade abortion ruling overturn

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v Wade abortion ruling "incredibly upsetting".

The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

“Watching the removal of a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting," Ardern said in a statement on Saturday.

“Here in New Zealand we recently legislated to decriminalise abortion and treat it as a health rather than criminal issue.

“That change was grounded in the fundamental belief that it’s a women's right to choose.

"People are absolutely entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue. But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions.

“To see that principle now lost in the United States feels like a loss for women everywhere. When there are so many issues to tackle, so many challenges that face woman and girls, we need progress, not to fight the same fights and move backwards," she said.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta released a statement on Twitter.

The US Supreme Courts overturning of Roe v. Wade Is draconian and does not support the right of women to choice. How can this happen? — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) June 24, 2022

The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

Many states are now bracing for protests.