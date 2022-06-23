Williamson back for Black Caps as spotlight focuses on Wagner recall

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson says he maintained his usual calm demeanour while watching the second Test against England on his hotel television as he recovered from Covid.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson arrives at Headingley for training this week. (Source: Photosport)

Williamson was a late scratching from the Test at Trent Bridge as New Zealand slumped after posting a formidable first-innings total of 553 to lose late on the fifth day, only days after their defeat in the first Test at Lord’s.

Fortunately for the Black Caps, Williamson is back and he will take over from deputy Tom Latham for the final Test at Headingley which starts on Thursday night NZT.

Also cleared are Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell who also both tested positive after the previous match.

"I watched a lot of it, I didn't have too much else to do," Williamson told reporters in Yorkshire.

"I don't shout at the TV, I watch and observe. It's always interesting seeing it from a different perspective, although it wasn't my preferable place to be. It was interesting to watch and connect from the other side a little bit.

"There was a lot of effort that went into the match and you do have to applaud the quality England have come in with.

"It was a Test where both teams put their front foot forward, played some shots.

"England are a strong side playing well, so for us it's about improving as a side, the bigger picture.

"It's about focusing on our cricket and finding different areas of the game to target. The focus is on us and wanting to be better."

Henry Nicholls may be the one to miss out to accommodate Williamson as the spotlight focuses on whether seamer Neil Wagner will get his first opportunity of the series.

Wagner’s aggressive fourth innings’ bowling was missed by the Black Caps in their two defeats.