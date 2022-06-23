Son of late All Black in tears after special cap presentation

There's been a special get together and presentation on Thursday at the All Blacks camp in Northland to present the family of a late All Black with his cap.

The family of 1940s All Black Thomas Alfred Budd, nicknamed Alf, were presented with his official playing cap in Kerikeri.

All Black number 466 died in 1989, previously missing out on his retrospective capping.

His son, Leicester, was in tears after the presentation.

"It really is special, we’re all proud of him."

Daughter Margaret Keene said her father was very unassuming about his achievements and she didn’t know he had been an All Black until she was in her teens.

"When I asked him about it, he said it was a long time ago, it wasn’t spoken of though rugby was very prominent in the family," she said.

Out of Bluff, Budd played two tests against Australia and was part of the powerful Southland team in the 40s and 50s.

The All Blacks trained on Thursday in Kerikeri, with a public session slated for Friday at the rugby club to help celebrate Matariki.