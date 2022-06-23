Kiritapu Allan sings names of Matariki stars in Parliament

Source: 1News

Kiritapu Allan erupted in song while in Parliament House on Thursday, when asked by a fellow Labour MP if she could name the stars of Matariki.

Allan was the sponsor for Te Pire mō te Hararei Tūmatanui o te Kāhui o Matariki/Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill, which saw it become an official public holiday.

Fellow Labour colleague Willow-Jean Prime asked Allan if she could confirm what stars the cluster is comprised of, considering her involvement in the bill.

Allan responded by telling the Speaker that she could, and went on to sing each name.

“Mr Speaker, I can!”

“Waitī, Waitā, Waipunarangi, Tīpuanuku, Tīpuarangi, Ururangi, Pohutukawa, Hiwaiterangi, heeeeey Matariki. Tēnā koe.”

The House then broke out in applause for the minister.

Aotearoa will celebrate Matariki as an official holiday for the first time on Friday.

Legislation setting up Matariki as a public holiday passed in Parliament in April 2022.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriWellingtonPolitics

Popular Stories

1

North Shore stabbings 'random', police pay credit to local heroes

2

1 person wins $12m Lotto Powerball jackpot

3

Crutch used by public to stop Murrays Bay stabbing spree

4

Perenara says All Blacks axing 'not the hardest thing'

5

Air NZ offers cash incentives to attract staff

Latest Stories

NZ cheese makers worry EU trade deal will restrict common names

North Shore stabbings 'random', police pay credit to local heroes

US boosts monkeypox testing after 142 cases confirmed

Crutch used by public to stop Murrays Bay stabbing spree

North Korea's talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment

Related Stories

NZ cheese makers worry EU trade deal will restrict common names

Parliament grounds officially reopened post protest

Full video: Ardern talks at official reopening of Parliament grounds

Missing Wellington teen found 'safe and well'