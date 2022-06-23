Kiritapu Allan sings names of Matariki stars in Parliament

Kiritapu Allan erupted in song while in Parliament House on Thursday, when asked by a fellow Labour MP if she could name the stars of Matariki.

Allan was the sponsor for Te Pire mō te Hararei Tūmatanui o te Kāhui o Matariki/Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill, which saw it become an official public holiday.

Fellow Labour colleague Willow-Jean Prime asked Allan if she could confirm what stars the cluster is comprised of, considering her involvement in the bill.

Allan responded by telling the Speaker that she could, and went on to sing each name.

“Mr Speaker, I can!”

“Waitī, Waitā, Waipunarangi, Tīpuanuku, Tīpuarangi, Ururangi, Pohutukawa, Hiwaiterangi, heeeeey Matariki. Tēnā koe.”

The House then broke out in applause for the minister.

Aotearoa will celebrate Matariki as an official holiday for the first time on Friday.

Legislation setting up Matariki as a public holiday passed in Parliament in April 2022.