Early morning event, PM speech to mark first Matariki holiday

Aotearoa’s first official Matariki public holiday will be celebrated with a traditional hautapu ceremony early on Friday morning at Wellington’s Te Papa Tongarewa, including an address from the Prime Minister.

The Matariki star cluster below Venus (the brighest star) at at Parawere Marae, near Te Awamutu. (Source: 1News/ Dougie Mackie)

The pre-dawn Whāngai i te Hautapu ceremony will be part of a larger broadcast simulcast on 1News, 1News online, TVNZ+ and the country’s other major broadcasters.

The Celebrate Matariki – Mānawatia a Matariki broadcast will include waiata, kapa haka, music and panel discussions facilitated by John Campbell, Moana Maniapoto, and Julian Wilcox

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also address the country to mark the holiday.

The hautapu ceremony is a food offering ceremony that tohunga (experts) will conduct to mark the rise of the Matariki cluster.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says the broadcast will be the first of its kind.

“Our broadcasters and digital platforms are to be congratulated for collaborating to support this important kaupapa.

“It is significant that Matariki has been the catalyst to inspire this collaboration between not only our public broadcasters but the commercial networks as well.

The panel discussions will explore the themes of Matariki. Remembrance – reflecting on the year that has been and remembering those who have passed; celebrating – the present and what we have; looking to the future – focusing and planning for the new year.

The broadcast will start at 6:00am on Friday 24 June and will be available to watch on 1News, 1News online and TVNZ+ throughout the morning.