Canterbury town records -11C as temps plunge around country

Temperatures plunged across the country overnight, with a small town in the Canterbury region recording -11C.
MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes told 1News the -11C recorded in Omarama is thought to be the coldest temperature recorded so far this year.
Meanwhile, Castlepoint in Wairarapa had the warmest overnight temperature in the country of 9.9C. McInnes said there was around 20C difference between it and Omarama.
The country's main centres did not fare much better, with Whangārei recording 3.9C. Parts of Auckland saw the mercury drop to between 2C to 5C, while Hamilton was "probably the nippiest main centre", recording -1.4C.
Tauranga had 4.8C overnight, while Wellington was 8.3C. The capital's daytime high was 10.2C.
While Omarama recorded -11C, Christchurch had -3.6C overnight and Dunedin was around 0.9C. McInnes said Dunedin's airport recorded a chilly -6.6C.
McInnes explained it had been a freezing night thanks to the "perfect set up" of cold air, settled weather and clear skies.
He said June last year was looking a "fair bit warmer", with Omarama recording on average 4.7C. June this year it has been seeing 1.9C.
Looking at Castlepoint gives a different picture, however, with it "sitting above average", McInnes said. The average in June last year was 12C, while in June this year it has been 14C.
McInnes said people are in for another chilly sleep on Wednesday night, with the mercury "looking similar" to Tuesday.
However, the temperature will be rising overnight during Matariki, he said. Whangārei will be seeing overnight lows of around 8C, while Auckland will be seeing 10C.
People in Hamilton can look forward to overnight lows of around 6C or 7C, while Tauranga will be similar to Auckland with 9C or 10C overnight.
The capital will be seeing overnight lows of around 11C, while down south Christchurch and Dunedin will see 7C.
In good news for people in Christchurch over Matariki, McInnes said the city will be seeing around 16C during the day on Saturday.