Taurua 'rapt' with Silver Ferns' Comm Games trials so far

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is "rapt" with how trials are going so far as she looks to put together a golden squad for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Taurua named 27 triallists earlier this month for this week's four-day camp in Wellington with a final team of 12 to be named for the Commonwealth Games.

Now midway through that process, the Silver Ferns coach is delighted by what she's seen so far.

"It's always an interesting space to be in with trials," Taurua told 1News.

"There's always exuberance, always excitement but I think also people who haven't been in hits environment, after day one it sort of gets a bit heavy.

"I'm really rapt by the intent of everybody, by their willingness to work with each other and that connection. I'm really rapt with how people have presented themselves."

Dame Noeline Taurua. (Source: Photosport)

While this week's camp is important to Taurua, she added there was plenty me to take into account when it came to selecting.

"There're massive pieces in this selection. We go back over our calendar year back to the Constellation Cup, our Quad Series against England, [our games] against the men in January and then obviously the ANZ [Premiership] at the end," she said.

"There's a quite a few pieces we've been looking at - obviously fitness is one component. We look at their loads as to whether they can handle the back-to-back nature of tournament style, we look at their injury and their robustness around the body, we look at connections out on court and also individual standards.

"Each individual has a story so we're pulling them to bits to try to find the right recipe to bring everything together."

Taurua will name her final squad next Monday before a national side will be selected for a series against the New Zealand A team, Aotearoa Men and an Invitational Mixed team, along with the team to travel to Birmingham for the July 28 - 8 August Commonwealth Games.