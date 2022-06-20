Wellington's dogs don yellow for safety

Wellington City Council (WCC) have launched a new campaign to tackle a worrying increase in dog attacks in the region.

"Historically we would get about six attacks during the course of the year. We've probably seen eight or nine in the last couple of months," the council's public health manager, Helen Jones said.

"We wanted to do something positive in a way to try reduce those. So we've launched this yellow ribbon campaign."

The aim is for owners with reactive dogs, or dogs who prefer not to be approached by other dogs or humans, to wear a yellow ribbon, collar or lead.

It's a strategy that has already worked internationally, and has the support of dog organisations in New Zealand.

"I think it's a brilliant idea. Lots of reactive dogs just need the opportunity to a little bit more space. These dogs are not necessarily dangerous at all. They're just trying to communicate their discomfort," said Dogs NZ's canine health & welfare office, Rhea Hurley.

The increase in dog attacks is due to a number of factors, including changed behaviours after Covid-19 lockdowns and simply more dogs in the region than ever before.

"Normally in Wellington we'd see an increase of about 200-250 dogs a year. This year we've seen a rise of 1800 dogs," Jones said.

Owners in Wellington were supportive of the scheme when speaking to 1News in the capital on Monday.

"There are a lot of nervous dogs around, especially after Covid and lockdowns (...) I think just like us they need the time to re-adjust to the world like we do," says Mary-Anne's owner Glenn.

"My son actually (was bitten by a dog) when he was little. He went up to a dog and it actually bit him. And the dog looked friendly. So if that (dog) had a yellow ribbon on, then we'd have known not to let him go near it," Letti's owner Cath said.

And as Pete the terrier paraded around Oriental Parade barking at the waves, his owner Catrina said "I think it's a really good idea (...) I mean he's getting old, so he's a bit grumpy with other dogs, so I might even use it myself for him".

The yellow ribbons aimed at giving both dogs and humans, paws for thought.