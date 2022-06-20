Median barrier would've prevented Picton crash - campaigner

Median barriers would have prevented Sunday's deadly crash near Picton, according to road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson.

All of those who died were travelling in the same van. (Source: 1News)

Seven people died in the crash involving a van and a truck early that morning. Two other people who were in the van were injured and are in Wellington Hospital.

Matthew-Wilson, who's the editor of dogandlemon.com, told Breakfast successive governments have been is too focused on speed reduction as a way to reduce the road toll.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are fixated with speed, they are fixated with lowering the speed of cars when the people who cause speed-related accidents don't read speed signs."

"Asking people to drive safely is an expensive waste of time, 50 years of research shows that.

"So the solutions are all technological, if a median barrier had been on that road yesterday, there would've been no collision."

"The New Zealand roads are like a staircase without a hand rail, you make a mistake you're going to get hurt."

He said New Zealand doesn't need big highway projects to reduce the road toll and it's as simple as fixing up the roads the country already has.

READ MORE: Police confirm baby among 7 dead in SH1 crash near Picton

"We need to move freight out of trucks and onto rail, where it's many, many times safer and we need to make sure whatever enforcement measures we're doing are effective and immediate," Matthew-Wilson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Government has an old-fashioned approach when it comes to installing median barriers and too much money is spent elsewhere in the transport sector instead.

READ MORE: 'Amazing job' - Bystanders rushed to help crash victims near Picton

"The Government can find $55 million to plan a cycle lane across the Auckland Harbour but they can't find the money to install simple median barriers down the majority of our highways."

Matthew-Wilson said installing the barriers is an expensive exercise but compared to the cost of building new highways, it's "peanuts".