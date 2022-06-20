British Army told to be ready to face Russia on battlefield

Source: 1News

The new head of the British Army has told troops to be ready to face Russia on the battlefield.

A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Gen Sir Patrick Sanders sent an internal email to all members of the UK army after taking over the role last week. This was then sent to the BBC.

The message stated in part that Russia's Ukraine invasions highlights the need "to protect the UK and be ready to fight and win wars on land".

He said the UK and its allies need to be "capable of defeating Russia".

Sanders said his goal is to: "Accelerate the mobilisation and modernisation of the Army to reinforce NATO and deny Russia the chance to occupy any more of Europe … we are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again".

Fierce fighting continues in Ukraine, with at least 10 homes destroyed by Russian shelling in the Sumy region town of Seredyna Buda on Monday.

Video shared on official channels showed vast destruction across the town.

It comes as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that the upcoming EU decision of whether to grant Ukraine candidate status is among the most "fateful" decisions in the country's history.

